Beeville – The Bee County Elections department announces that the May 2 elections for the city of Beeville, Beeville ISD and Coastal Bend College have been postponed until Nov. 3. The candidates who filed to be on the May 2020 ballot will be on the November general ballot. Filing dates did not change and will not affect the candidate list for these entities.
The recent stay-at-home orders have limited the person-to-person contact with the Elections Administration Office staff, but they are available by calling 361-621-1519 or emailing elections@bee.co.tx.us. Bee County residents wishing to register before the Oct. 5 deadline may still do so by one of the following:
• Visit Bee County elections webpage – There is an application that can be printed and mailed;
• Email or call – Staff will mail you a postage paid application to register in the county
• Visit Register2Vote.org – A third party website that will mail you a completed form to sign and send to the voter registrar.
For corrections to addresses on current voter certificate, return the certificate to the Elections Administration Office with the correct information and a new card will be mailed to you. If you do not have a card, print out an application from Bee County Elections website, complete, and mail to the office at P.O. Drawer B, Beeville, TX 78104. Residents that have moved within the county can correct their address by visiting Texas Online at www.Texas.gov.
As the November general election quickly approaches, the Bee County Elections Administration recommends all Bee County voters 65 years of age or older on Election Day, to consider voting by mail. With the current public health issues, the Elections Administration Office is happy to assist these voters by mailing an application to them so they may safely vote in the November election. Even if an eligible voter has not used this method in the past, they should consider it for at least this year. The last day to receive a Ballot by Mail application for the November general election is Oct. 23.
In order to protect the health and safety of the election workers and voters, all equipment used during an election will be properly cleaned and sanitized according to the manufacture and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Anyone who is ill or disabled during election time is requested to use the curbside voting method. For more information, contact the Elections Administration Office.