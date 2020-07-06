BEEVILLE – Bottle rockets, mortars and rockets were not the only thing climbing around Bee County over the July 4 holiday weekend.
According to the county judge’s office, the number of COVID-19 cases reached new heights. As of July 5, Bee County recorded 66 positive cases – double the amount just four days prior. This does not include cases from within the county’s three Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons. Among the most recent confirmed patients are:
• Female, 50s, July 2
• Male, 50s, June 30
• Female, 20s, June 30
• Female, 20s, July 3
• Female, 20s, July 3
• Male, 30s, July 3
• Male, 30s, July 3
• Female, 50s, July 4
• Male, 40s, July 4
• Male, 30s, July 4
• Male, 30s, July 4
• Male, 20s, July 4
• Female, 40s, July 4
• Male, 20s, July 4
• Female, 20s, July 4
• Female, 40s, July 4
• Male, 40s, July 4
• Male, 20s, July 4
• Female, 20s, July 5
• Female, 80s, July 5
• Male, 30s, July 5
• Male, 20s, July 5
• Female, 30s, July 5
• Male, 20s, July 5
• Male, under 20, July 5
• Female, under 20, July 5
• Female, 50s, July 5
• Female, 20s, July 5
• Male, 20s, July 5
• Male, 60s, July 5
• Female, under 20, July 5
• Male, 30s, July 5
• Female, 20s, July 5
• Female, 30s, July 5
County Judge Trace Morrill said that as of 6:30 a.m., according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Bee County has 23 active cases, 36 recovered cases and 69 total cases – prisoner and non-prisoner – since tracking began. However, local officials know that these numbers are not accurate.
“Our total case count is higher, which means our recovered case count should be higher as well,” he said. “And, our active case count could be higher as well. If there were 19 total inmate cases ... and 66 community cases, then the Bee County confirmed total is 85 total cases since tracking began.”
TDCJ’s online dashboard reflects only 1 active inmate case within the McConnell Unit, and a total of 18 recovered inmate cases among the county’s three prison units, Morrill said.
Officials remind residents to keep up their social distancing efforts over the July 4 holiday weekend and to wash their hands and wear their masks out in public.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline, 361-492-5981, remains open to answer coronavirus questions and conduct pre-screening interviews for the drive-through testing facility.