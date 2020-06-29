BEEVILLE – According to the Department of State Health Services, Bee County currently has 16 active COVID-19 cases.

This is according to the office of Bee County Judge Trace Morrill, which reported June 29 that the county from June 25-28 added seven additional novel coronavirus cases:

• Male 60s, June 25

• Female, 60s, June 26

• Female, 20s, June 26

• Male, 40s, June 26

• Female, 30s, June 28

• Male, 30s, June 28

• Male 40s, June 28

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, there is one active COVID-19 case involving an offender housed in the McConnell Unit.

Walk-in COVID-19 testing, conducted by the Texas National Guard, continues until 1 p.m. Monday, June 29 at the Bee County  Expo Center. No appointment is needed. Visitors are asked to bring an ID card and a cellular telephone.

Testing will not be conducted on children younger than 5.

The Expo Center is located at 214 S Farm-to-Market Road 351 in Beeville.

The county’s COVID-19 hotline, 361-492-5981, remains open Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to answer coronavirus questions  and conduct pre-screening interviews for the drive-through testing facility.