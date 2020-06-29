BEEVILLE – According to the Department of State Health Services, Bee County currently has 16 active COVID-19 cases.
This is according to the office of Bee County Judge Trace Morrill, which reported June 29 that the county from June 25-28 added seven additional novel coronavirus cases:
• Male 60s, June 25
• Female, 60s, June 26
• Female, 20s, June 26
• Male, 40s, June 26
• Female, 30s, June 28
• Male, 30s, June 28
• Male 40s, June 28
According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, there is one active COVID-19 case involving an offender housed in the McConnell Unit.
Walk-in COVID-19 testing, conducted by the Texas National Guard, continues until 1 p.m. Monday, June 29 at the Bee County Expo Center. No appointment is needed. Visitors are asked to bring an ID card and a cellular telephone.
Testing will not be conducted on children younger than 5.
The Expo Center is located at 214 S Farm-to-Market Road 351 in Beeville.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline, 361-492-5981, remains open Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to answer coronavirus questions and conduct pre-screening interviews for the drive-through testing facility.