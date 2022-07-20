A new computer system for tax and escrow payments may not be functionally different from the previous system. However, the new system will streamline the process and allow payments to process faster.
Taxpayers in Bee County were notified of this new conversion on July 2. The statement, published by Bee County Tax Assessor-Collector Michelle Matus, stated that the tax office will not be posting tax payments into the system from July 7-25 due to the installation of this new system. Additionally, the tax office will be closed completely from July 20-25 while tax office staff go through new program staff training.
According to Matus, this new system will be more user friendly and technologically up to date.
“For the customer, they aren’t going to see a difference other than the way their receipts print out,” said Matus. “The big difference for the customer is going to be online user friendly for them. ... They’ll be able to go into the system, print out their own reports and they can even email themselves reports.”
Taxpayers can even pull their tax history and email it to themselves and other entities that may need them for any reason.
For the Bee County Tax Office’s employees, the system will also streamline much of their work. The different permutations of a person’s name and initials will be tied under one entry, allowing tax office employees to work faster.
In terms of security, Matus said that it is completely up to date with current laws and regulations. The data will be stored in an offsite secured system.
During the transition period, taxpayers can bring or mail in payments by providing their full account number, the tax year to be paid, the accurate dollar amount due and their current phone number. All tax and escrow payments made in the office will receive a handwritten receipt. The actual payment will not be posted in the system until July 25, however no penalties or interest will accrue.
