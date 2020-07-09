BEEVILLE – COVID-19 continues to affect Bee County residents of all ages.
As of July 2, the county had recorded 33 cases since tracking began. The latest coronavirus cases include:
• Male 60s, June 25
• Female, 60s, June 26
• Female, 20s, June 26
• Male, 40s, June 26
• Female, 30s, June 28
• Male, 30s, June 28
• Male, 40s, June 28
• Female under 18, June 30
• Female, teens, July 1
• Female, 40s, July 1
• Female, teens, July 1
• Male, 30s, July 1
• Male, 20s, July 1
• Male, 60s, July 1
COVID-19 remains a consideration for the county’s three Department of Criminal Justice prisons. According to TDCJ, there are two active cases among employees of the McConnell Unit, while two other employees are listed as recovered. Four offenders housed there also have recovered.
At Garza East, there currently are no active cases, and that facility lists three inmates, one employee as recovered.
The neighboring Garza West prison lists one active employee case. Among those considered to be recovered are one employee and 11 offenders.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline, 361-492-5981, remains open Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to answer coronavirus questions and conduct pre-screening interviews for the drive-through testing facility at the Bee County Expo Center.