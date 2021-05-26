Bee County will get new app soon

Bee County residents might be downloading their new favorite app before the summer.
COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Coordinator, Mike Willow said the informational app should be out of its beta-testing phase and available in Google and IPhone app stores “very soon.”
“I think it will be available by the end of the month,” said Willow. “It’s very professionally done and easy to use. It has everything. I can’t wait for everyone to see it and use it.”
The app, which was purchased with COVID-19 grant funds, will be free to download.
Users will have access to the most up to date information regarding the Center for Disease Control and Prevention data and recommendations.
“The whole purpose of this app is to help people get the information they need,” said Willow. “They’ll receive notifications for testing and vaccinations. Right now, people have to call and give us their information for an appointment at the hospital.”
CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Beeville has set times, once a day for appointments, to ensure staff will be available.
Willow said at one point the emergency management team was receiving about 100 calls a day for testing and vaccination information.
A COVID-19 response trailer was also purchased with grant funds to provide services and reach the unincorporated parts of the county.
“The trailer helped us to set up tests and vaccinations for people who may not be able to travel,” said Willow. “We also utilized it to for the college and their teams. We’re expecting for the vaccination numbers to rise again because of the kids and we’re ready.”
Willow and others have been testing the app for a few months using its interactive features.
“There’s three main sections,” he said while opening the app on his phone.
He pointed to the infamous COVID-19 icon of the virus, which provides the user with the latest information.
“You also have the emergency management section where you can find any notifications or updates from us about emergencies,” said Willow. “From weather to hazard disasters. Anything we need to warn the public about will be here. You also have the police and sheriff’s office on here.”
Willow demonstrated within a few clicks and typing in a last name, how easy it was to retrieve an offender’s arrest information from an incident that had occurred less than 24 hours before.
“The information is public and updated instantaneously,” he said.
Users will also be able to quickly find registered sex offenders.
“In case of a disaster, people can also fill out damage reports and send in photos,” said Willow. “That information will speed the process along so we can file for the threshold.”
Willow said once the app becomes available, Bee County residents might see him or his vehicle sporting a QR Code providing instant access for downloading.
Willow also shared information about the Local Emergency Preparedness Committee, which meets once a month, usually on Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the EOC in the Justice Building.
The LEPC is made up of citizens who discuss and prepare for emergency situations with officials from the police and fire departments, sheriff’s office, emergency medical services and oil companies.
“We’re the ‘what-if’ guys,” said Willow. “We attend trainings with the oil companies, Tractor Supply, H-E-B and help come up with a plan in case something happens. We assisted with the active shooter training by Beeville ISD and establishing a relationship with the Red Cross.”
The committee currently has about 20 members but is always accepting new members to help observe and share their input.
“We’re coming up on hurricane season and also hoping to find someone to wear the Wally Wise turtle costume for the kids,” said Willow.
•arivera@mysoutex.com•