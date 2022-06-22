With summer vacation ramping up, the Beeville Independent School District has partnered with the Texas Department of Agriculture to provide free summer meals to Beeville ISD children.
The Summer Food Service Program is designed to assist children who rely on school meals during the academic year.
According to a statement by Beeville ISD, “... these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for the long summer vacation.”
These no cost breakfasts and lunches will be provided at Moreno Junior High School and A.C. Jones High School until June 23. Breakfast is provided from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Lunch is provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Beeville ISD is one of many different nonprofit organizations partnering with the Texas Department of Agriculture to provide meals through the National School Lunch Program. All meals are sponsored by an organization that has a contract with the Texas Department of Agriculture.
Along with the meals provided by Beeville ISD, Texas families can also find meal sites anywhere in the state by calling 211, texting FOOD or Comida to 304-304 or visiting www.summerfood.org for an interactive site locator map.
