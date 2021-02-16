Two San Antonio men are in federal custody after their arrests in Beeville, where officials believe the two were transporting narcotics.
According to Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department, his agency along with the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Homeland Security Investigations Taskforce participated in the joint operation Jan. 27 after Beeville detectives received word that the men – identified as 39-year-old Joe Luis Perez and 33-year-old Justin Wade Houpt were engaged in narcotics trafficking.
As a result of the investigation, both men were arrested at approximately 5 p.m. in the 900 block of East Toledo Street in Beeville. At the time of their arrest, Bridge said officers seized 114 grams of methamphetamine.
“After they were arrested, during a search of their property, we located 40 more grams (of methamphetamine),” he said.
According to federal court records, officers also found 1.1 grams of heroin in their possession.
Perez and Houpt were booked in to the Live Oak County Jail, before being transferred into federal custody. They each have been charged in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
Bridge said the investigation continues.
“At this point, we believe there may be additional arrests in the near future,” he said.
He urges area residents to continue providing tips about suspected narcotics activity in their neighborhoods to Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers at 361-362-0206. All Crime Stoppers tips remain anonymous and can qualify for cash rewards if the information leads to an arrest.