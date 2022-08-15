The Beeville Bee-Picayune was the top honoree in Division 6 when the results of the Texas Better Newspaper Contest were announced at the annual Texas Press Association Convention and Trade Show.
The Bee-Pic claimed the coveted sweepstakes award in the division. The sweepstakes award is the top award in each division and is determined by a cumulative point totals from each of the categories. A newspaper is awarded 100 points for each first-place finish in a category, 75 points for a second-place finish, 50 points for a third-place finish and 25 points for a fourth-place finish.
The Bee-Picayune claimed the Division 6 award with 600 total points thanks to four first-place finishes, two second-place finishes and a third-place finish.
It marked the first time since 1984 that the Bee-Picayune won the sweepstakes award at the Texas Press Association contest.“I cannot even find the words to describe the amount of pride I felt accepting those awards on behalf of this newspaper,” said Kevin J. Keller, the editor of the Bee-Picayune. “When I took over as the editor, I assure you that winning something like this was the furthest thing from my mind.
“Winning the sweepstakes award is an incredible honor for all of us here at the Bee-Pic.”
Competing in Division 6 with other similar-sized weekly newspapers, the Bee-Pic won first place in headline writing, feature photography, sports photography and column writing.
All submissions came from editions printed between Sept. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021.
Headlines from three 2021 editions helped the Bee-Pic win the headline writing award. The headlines were “Death to the machines” from a voting machine article from the Aug. 26 edition, “Maskuerade” from an article about Beeville ISD’s mask mandate from the Sept. 2 edition, and “The spark that ignites a career” from an article about BISD’s welding program from the Dec. 9 edition.
The judge for the category offered these thoughts on the headlines: “This is an excellent showing of headline writing. Each headline accurately reflects article content. Each headline is clever, creative and original. The impact is over the top. Great work!”
The Bee-Pic won the feature photography award as a result of five images taken in 2021 by Keller. The images were of Cierra Martin from the June 10 edition, Chris Estrada from the July 8 edition, Noah Jeffries from the Aug. 12 edition, Amber Medina from the Oct. 7 edition and Clayton Russell from the Dec. 9 edition.
Five of Keller’s images – one from 2020 and four from 2021 – helped secure the sports photography award. The image from 2020 was of Jalen Spicer in the Nov. 5 edition, while the 2021 images were of Jasmine Terry from the March 4 edition, Harry Scott from the June 3 edition, JoJo Rivas from the July 1 edition, and Colin Gomez from the Nov. 25 edition.
The judge for the category offered these thoughts: “Excellent photos and much respect for photographer to both cover and shoot events. Well done.”
Two installments of Keller’s My Thoughts on Paper helped secure the column writing award. The entries submitted were titled “Coaches do more than just coach” from Oct. 15, 2020, and “Fanning’s commitment to beliefs deserves praise” from Oct. 21, 2021.
The Bee-Pic scored runner-up finishes in feature writing and sports coverage, and won the third-place award in news writing.
The Bee-Pic’s 600 points were tied for the third most of any newspaper in the state. The Hill Country News Weekender won the Division 8 sweepstakes award with 775 points, while the Longview News-Journal won the Division 2 sweepstakes award with 625 points. The Galveston County Daily News also finished with 600 points to finish second to the Longview News-Journal in Division 2.
In Division 6, the Colorado County Citizen was second with 525 points, the Kingsville Record and Bishop Courier was third with 400 points and the Wimberley View was fourth with 350 points.