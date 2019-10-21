Bee-Pic going weekly in November; innovations allow for better product

What’s old is new again. When October winds down, so will the Beeville Bee-Picayune as a semiweekly (Wednesday/Friday) publication, returning to its weekly roots on Thursdays beginning Nov. 7.
“There’s a digital disruption across all media from cable cord cutting to newspapers. Everyone has to become more efficient and provide a better product for our customers,” said Jeff Latcham, co-publisher.
“It’s common knowledge in the newspaper industry that between weeklies, semiweeklies and dailies, the toughest to produce is the semiweekly format because you’re usually publishing it with what amounts to a weekly staff,” he added.
“We converted from a Thursday weekly schedule 50 years ago to a Monday/Thursday format before changing again to a Wednesday/Friday format, so we really are returning to our roots.”
Nothing is being dropped from the current semiweekly contents. The coverage will just be in one issue a week.
Current subscribers will receive an extension of their subscription to reflect the shift from 104 issues a year to 52 issues.
“With our website, www.mySouTex.com, we can keep the county up to speed on breaking news while delivering better coverage in the weekly format,” said Chip Latcham, co-publisher.
“When we expanded to twice a week 50 years ago, we didn’t have the internet to fill in the gaps; now we have more than 100,000 users online too. We’re committed to bringing our communities the best local coverage we can,” they added.