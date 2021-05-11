Unveiling ceremony, reception set for May 14
The Texas Historical Commission (THC) has recognized the Beeville-Bee Picayune as a significant part of Texas history by awarding it an Official Texas Historical Marker. The designation honors the Beeville-Bee Picayune as an important and educational part of local history.
A dedication ceremony to commemorate the event will be held on Friday, May 14, at 10 a.m. Speakers for the morning will include County Judge Trace Morrill and Kay Mix, Bee County Historical Commission chairperson. The Bee County Historical Commission welcomes the public to share in and witness this exciting historical event. Current and former employees of the Bee-Picayune and their families are cordially invited to attend. Chip and Jeff Latcham, former co-publishers will unveil the marker.
“The Official Texas Historical Marker program helps bring attention to community treasures and the importance of their preservation,” said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the THC. “Awareness and education are among the best ways to guarantee the preservation of our state’s history. This designation is a tool that will increase public awareness of important cultural resources,” Wolfe said.
A subject qualifies for a marker if two basic criteria are met: historical significance and age. Historical significance is established by reviewing its role and importance in local history, and the age requirement depends on the topic. The THC’s Official Texas Marker Policies are outlined in the Office Texas Historical Marker Procedures, which may be obtained by contacting the History Programs Division, Texas Historical Commission, at 512-463-5833 or visiting the website at www.thc.texas.gov.
“It is vital that as we move forward, we do not forget our past. Not only will the Texas Historical Marker provide awareness in the community of our fascinating history, but it will become a building block for the promotion of local tourism,” said Mix.
A reception will follow at the Bee-Picayune office at 111 N. Washington St.
Texas has the largest marker program in the United States with approximately 15,000 markers. Seventeen states have used the Texas program as a model; the THC reviews more than 300 marker applications each year.
The Texas Historical Commission is the state agency for historic preservation. The agency administers a variety of programs to preserve the archeological, historical and cultural resources of Texas.