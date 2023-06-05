George R. Benavides survived 850 bee stings, including two directly upon his eyeball, after suffering a horrible attack from a swarm of aggravated Africanized honey bees right here in the streets of Beeville.
Just a week later, Benavides was up and about, alive and reasonably well – a feat that even his doctors were in awe of.
“That’s what my doctor said … most people would have died already. Your immunity’s either pretty strong or you’re a pretty tough guy,” Benavides said. “I’m feeling better, I’m kind of up and around. My wife won’t let me do too much so I’m just trying to take my medication and get the swelling down.”
Benavides’ plight proved the courage and toughness of Beeville’s first responders, in particular police officers Sarah Vella and Domingo Luna, and Animal Control Officer Rhiannon Isbell. All of them suffered injuries as they attempted to assist Benavides, who gave a detailed account about how he came to be chased into the city streets by the raging swarm.
“I was behind the house,” Benavides said. “If I had fallen down or just rolled, I would probably have died there and nobody would have even seen it. I rode my (lawnmower) as fast as I could and it couldn’t outrun them. I cut the motor off and jumped off of it. I decided I was going to head to the street, I figured I was either gonna get hit by a car or somebody’s going to spot me and help me.”
Benavides doesn’t live in Beeville currently, but this is his hometown and he has properties in town, which are vacant, but that he maintains. On this particular day, the usual man he hires to mow the unkempt lawns of his properties wasn’t available, so he elected to do the work himself. While at it, he saw the grass near his grandmother’s old house was growing wild, and he figured – what’s the harm?
“I decided to go and mow that, I was on the last turn, the last little clump, and I went by the house – and that’s when the bees came out,” Benavides said. “They would not let go of me.”
Benavides had no idea or warning that there were bees in the property.
“It wasn’t my fault or anybody’s fault, it’s just what it is…but at the same time … if there was some little old lady or a little old man…” Benavides said. “All of these vacant houses we have in Beeville, … they need to get out and inspect them, the city or somebody, to say ‘hey, this house has bees in them.’”
It’s a nice sentiment – but not one the city can act upon, according to assistant city manager John Chen.
“We can only see from the inside, we cannot (go inside.) That is the challenge we are facing in the day-to-day,” Chen said. “If we don’t get permission, we might be trespassing.”
To note, the city has yet to encounter a scenario like Benavides did, even though they have done some lawn work for some vacants that have gone neglected for a while. The best person to know the state of a property should be the property owner.
“You would imagine the property owner would know the property better than anyone else. How often do they come in to maintain the property?” Chen said. “If they come on a regular basis, we may not have that issue. If they don’t come on a regular basis … things can change drastically, especially if we have big rainfalls.”
The city is determined to take this incident and make it into a learning experience. In wake of the attack, Beeville’s animal control has been looking into getting resources and information from the CDC and FDA, to get educated on the signs that indicate the presence of bees in the area. They also plan to ask animal control and the parks department to look into the site.
In the meantime, Mayor Brian Watson singled out Isbell for her heroism.
“Rhiannon … was very valiant, showing a lot of perseverance in the face of some angry, angry bees,” Watson said during a recognition at a regular city council meeting. “She returned to work the very next day.”
It wasn’t only city employees who came to Benavides’ aid, though. He first received help from an anonymous builder who’d come by way of Three Rivers.
“I really do appreciate their service and their help,” Benavides said. “The very first guy who showed up was a guy who was just a builder from Three Rivers. He had some floor plans he had rolled up, he got them from his car and started whacking them. Then they started stinging him, so he left and went down the street and luckily found a police officer.”
Benavides is a proud graduate of the class of ‘76, the same graduating class as Beeville Police Chief Kevin Behr, whom Benavides reached out to personally to express his gratitude to the police who took a few stings to try and save his life.
“The class of ‘76 is well!” Benavides declared.