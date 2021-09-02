South Texas women may not know how much their health means to people like Martha Zuniga.
Zuniga, executive director of the South Texas Family Planning and Health Corporation, said no patient, regardless of income or insurance status, will ever be turned away.
“We want to help women get the care they need,” said Zuniga. “We have the best providers and services and offer programs and aid for patients who might be struggling. They might be going through a rough time or lost their job. We understand, and we’re still here to help.”
STFPHC includes six clinics at locations in Beeville, Corpus Christi, Kingsville, Robstown, Rockport and Sinton.
The clinics provide services from immunizations, including the COVID-19 vaccination, to screening and treatment for breast and cervical cancer.
“We offer pap smears, mammograms, ultrasounds, breast exams, biopsies and more,” said Zuniga. “We can screen for sexually transmitted diseases and urinary tract infections as well. We have our own lab and prescription medications so a patient can get everything they need in one visit. And if they can’t afford it, we have programs to help them cover those costs too.”
“I appreciate the clinic and everything they offer,” said Alyssa, 19. “I came to get my shots for college, but this is where I come for my birth control. I like that I can just come here and get what I need, and I don’t have to make multiple trips or go to Victoria or Corpus.”
Zuniga said the clinics offer a wide range of birth control options to cover specific needs of their patients.
“We offer the Depo shot, pills, the vaginal ring, the IUD, Nexplanon and, of course, condoms and other contraceptives as well,” she said. “Men and women are welcome to come in for education and counseling. We also offer vasectomies for men who may have decided they want to pursue that option.”
Briana, 21, has been visiting the clinic for more than a year for their birth control services.
“I like the way they treat me here,” she said. “I am able to get the exam and everything in one visit. I think it’s amazing that we have something like this in Beeville. You don’t get this kind of care everywhere. They even have programs to help you pay for the visit. They really care about us.”
Zuniga said the Beeville clinic serviced about 2,200 different patients and had more than 6,000 visits. The clinic is also asked to travel to nearby colleges to provide immunizations.
“We want to help everybody,” said Zuniga. “Preventing pregnancies until the families feel ready and can have a healthy and responsible pregnancy is a priority.”
Zuniga said the clinics remained open throughout the pandemic for all issues women may have needed consultation for.
“We are considered essential, and we tried to do our best,” she said. “There’s a pandemic, and families are struggling, but women still may have discovered a lump or a bump or had other issues that needed attention. We are here for the community and all their needs.
And if there’s something we can’t provide, we work closely with other providers in the area and will get them referrals for the proper treatment or surgery.”
The clinics even offer programs to assist patients who may be diagnosed with breast or cervical cancer to see if they qualify for help with radiation or chemotherapy.
For more information or to make an appointment in Beeville call 361-855-7333.
For more information on clinic locations and services visit stfphc.org.
•arivera@mysoutex.com•