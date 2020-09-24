Beer the answer?

BEEVILLE – As the current fiscal year winds to a close in just a couple of weeks, officials with the city of Beeville continue to float possible solutions to address a looming 2020-21 budget shortfall.
According to Councilman Eric Holland, the shortfall on just the maintenance and operation side of the budget is an estimated $381,000. This is why one of the possible fixes being considered by the council is reinstituting the sale of beer at the John C. Beasley Municipal Golf Course.
This proposal does not sit well with at least two workers at the golf course, including Jim Stephenson, who told the council that he thought selling beer at the course was “counter-intuitive for increasing revenue” because it would run off families and prevent the city from hiring high school students to work there. He said golfers currently are allowed to bring their own beer, but selling beer would require an additional employee, and there would be too much risk of accidentally serving someone who is underage.
Read more in our weekly edition. Click to Subscribe or call 361-343-5226.
https://coastalbendpublishing.com/mysoutexmembership/subscribe/