Beeville residents John and Shara Cox will breathe new life into downtown Beeville’s First State Bank Building by transforming it into BeeVilla Spa. The couple may only be five months into their new life in Beeville, but this isn’t their first foray into the hospitality and wellness industries.
Upon meeting John and Shara, their experience with hospitality is evident through their warm regard. Though the anecdotal quality of a face-to-face first impression isn’t evidence enough, the couple has the resume to match; this time last year, the Austin transplants were operating a wedding venue and AirBnB out of their Hill Country home.
“We’re used to hospitality. We’re used to servicing. We are the workers,” John said. “Basically, I do the outside stuff. Shara does the inside and decorates. We work hard.”
If hospitality and wellness were mutually exclusive, Shara has a background in health and wellness. For twelve years she has practiced Ashiatsu (or barefoot) massage therapy, an oriental massage therapy that provides deep tissue pressure by way of the therapist’s feet.
“We’re planning to have a space for spa treatments, esthetics, lounges, massage treatments, all the massage modalities, and we’d love to add a fitness element. We want it to be a place where people can relax and decompress,” Shara said. “All the little things that make up a great stay.”
John owns a software company that handles membership information for gyms and plans to use the software at BeeVilla. He is incredibly optimistic about the opportunity to service the community he has grown to love.
“We love to pamper people and the people in Beeville have been fantastic. I have half-a-dozen people here who treat me like they’ve known me for thirty years. Everyone here has been wonderful,” John said.
The First State Bank Building has been on Washington for over a century but has been vacant since the opening of Prosperity Bank.
The BeeVilla Spa is currently hosting an online survey to find out which services would most interest the Beeville community. The survey has nearly forty options of massage, fitness, wellness and spa services and can be found at beevillaspa.com. You can follow John and Shara’s journey to bring the BeeVilla Spa to life on Facebook.