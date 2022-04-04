Beeville has a brand new self-serve frozen yogurt store.
BeeHop Yogurt Hive started because of a single comment between two friends.
Craig Ingram and Donnie Cox came up with the idea for this new shop after discussing it one night on Cox’s front porch.
Ingram has always been interested in opening a yogurt shop. When he brought this up to Cox, the seeds for the business were sewn. Two years later, BeeHop Yogurt Hive opened its doors.
The building that BeeHop Yogurt Hive resides in was built in the 1950s. The location colored the atmosphere of the new shop.
Inside BeeHop Yogurt Hive, the 1950s car hop vibe is instantly apparent. Even the name BeeHop plays on the idea of a retro car hop and diner.
According to Ingram, BeeHop Yogurt Hive has seen a major positive reaction from the community.
“The response has been overwhelming,” said Ingram. “We have people that walk in, and it’s kind of fun to sit here and watch people’s reaction when they walk in. They’ll walk in and see the theme. ... Little kids walk in and see all the flavors and toppings and their eyes get to the size of baseballs. The reaction has been great.”
Ingram and Cox had a vision for a place that the community could hang out at during their free time, and it would be a place for adults, kids and teenagers alike.
“The response on Facebook has just been insane,” said Ingram
In the future, Cox and Ingram hope to add some more decor to the outside of their building. These new decorations would include LED lighting. They also hope to make the theme of their shop more visible from the outside. Car show weekends are also something that both Cox and Ingram hope to see.
Cox and Ingram plan to have a dual grand opening with the store’s neighbor, Cadillac Jack Boot City. While they hope to have a grand opening in the coming month, no date has been set.
