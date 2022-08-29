The Beeville Animal Shelter has become inundated with dogs and cats in recent months. Raquel Martinez, the adoption and rescue coordinator with Beeville Animal Control, said the organization has impounded animals everyday at this point.
“If we have one dog that gets adopted or even leads to rescue, we have five more that come in,” said Martinez. “We are coming to work sometimes to find them in our fields dumped; down the road, dumped. ... Here lately it’s been bad. Really bad.”
Martinez has noted that it has become so bad that many of the rescues she normally works with have closed intake due to a lack of room on their end.
While the situation with strays in Beeville has always been bad, Martinez notes that it has only gotten worse these past two months.
The Beeville Animal Shelter has eight dog cages and nine cat cages. Martinez has said that at any given time, the shelter has 16 dogs in the eight kennel shelter.
“It never stops,” said Martinez. “I don’t think we’ve ever had any less than what our shelter intake is, which is eight. I don’t think we’ve ever had any less.”
Martinez said that one of the first things that citizens can do is take responsibility for their pets instead of letting them roam the streets. She also suggests getting animals spayed and neutered.
“Every dog that comes in here, they have an owner,” said Martinez. “They all do because we’ve had some that come through with brand new collars. ... We’ve had some where the owners know that they are here and choose to leave them here. Won’t even come get them.”
It all comes back to responsibility to Martinez. Martinez and her co-workers do what they can to rescue these animals, however, she notes that they can only do so much.
Thanks to the many rescues that Martinez is in contact with across the country, Martinez has not ever had to euthanize for space.
“Thank God, when I’m down to the wire and I need to move my animals, one of my rescue partners will step up,” said Martinez.
When rescues cannot take an animal, Martinez relies on adoptions. However, adoptions have diminished since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has gotten to the point that if the shelter gets five adoptions in a month, Martinez considers that a good month.
While Martinez has not had to ever euthanize for space, it is a fact that if an animal goes unadopted and unrescued, the animal will be euthanized. Martinez encourages citizens to adopt from the animal shelter and take responsibility for their pets.
“We’ve worked so hard to change what our shelter is,” said Martinez. “... Everybody knows the shelter as the pound. I hate that word. I’ve always hated that word. ... We are so much more than that now in what we do and what we are here. We aren’t a pound. We are a shelter.”
Many of the animals that come into the shelter receive training from the workers at Beeville Animal Control to become acclimated to human contact. They also work with the animals by training them to become used to leashes. This sort of work is more a labor of love than a job requirement to these workers.
The issue with strays is statewide, according to Martinez. All of the rescues that Martinez works with will not adopt out to Texas due to how bad it has become in the state.
Lupe Valdez, the animal control supervisor for Beeville Animal Control, makes clear that the work the shelter does is work that is filled with passion. He explained that Martinez started as a volunteer.
“If you want to learn, come volunteer,” said Valdez. “... I can’t tell you how many times I have dogs that come through here and we’ve had them here for months working with them before we can get them to rescue. There’s a lot of work that goes with it and a lot of love.”
