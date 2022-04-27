People who are looking to add a new furry friend to the family have a new adoption event to look forward to on April 23.
The Beeville Animal Shelter, the Beeville Veterinary Hospital and the Skidmore-Tynan National Junior Honor Society are all coming together to bring “Save a Life, Adopt a Pet” to Bee County.
On April 23 from 1-5 p.m., individuals can visit the Beeville Veterinary Hospital at 1900 N. St. Mary’s Street to adopt a pet.
Adoption fees during this event will be reduced. The Beeville Veterinary Hospital will also be providing a bath, nail trimmings and vaccinations for animals adopted during this event.
This event was suggested by Lorena Hensch, the daughter of Rachel Hensch, the owner of the clinic. Lorena is a member of the Skidmore-Tynan National Junior Honor Society.
The event will assist members of the Skidmore-Tynan National Junior Honor Society in completing some of their community service hours while also teaching thems some things they may not have known about the veterinary field and pet adoption.
The Beeville Animal Shelter will be providing the animals for adoption.
Attendees can even spend some one-on-one time with the animals to see if they are a good fit for the family.
Elizabeth Schlemmer, a veterinary tech at the Beeville Veterinary Hospital, has been helping to coordinate among all three entities. Schlemmer has been a veterinary tech for 14 years.
“This will help out the Beeville Animal Shelter as well with their overflow of animals,” said Schlemmer. “With our hospital getting involved we also put our name out there with everything.”
Schlemmer is proud to be a part of this endeavor and looks forward to how it can benefit the families of Beeville.
“I feel like it’s a positive thing to bring out the animal shelter to consider them as a big help to the community,” said Schlemmer. “I figured if we teamed up with everyone in Bee County and made this event happen, that it would be a good outcome.”
While the Beeville Veterinary Hospital will waive the adoption fees during the event, it does encourage attendees to donate to the hospital if they are able.
Cash donations as well as pet supplies will be accepted by the hospital.
