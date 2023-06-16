There’s a kind of magic when you cross that threshold, beyond the crumbling brutalism of the modern age, passing through a portal and into a world of ageless wonder.
That’s Full Circle Village, an antique shop in Beeville that has become a thriving hub of antique sales and small town charm, proving true that something old can be made new again.
“That lady I just checked out? She’s from Dallas. She’d come down to see her granddaughter and she said ‘we just have to go to Beeville, to go to Full Circle Village,’” Karen West, owner of Full Circle Village, explains as she leads the Bee-Picayune back into the dense labyrinth of the store’s innermost recesses. Beyond the titular circle, a dazzling gyre of furniture and fashion, coins and crafts, sage and soaps, jams and jellies, there’s even more vintage treasures, forming a cavernous path to West’s office, which itself exudes an atmosphere of immortality.
West can still recall the spark that ignited her love of antiques from a young age.
“I used to get the magazine Victoria. If you’ve ever looked inside that magazine, it takes you back to the Victorian age,” West said. “The beauty of everything…that’s what really got me … that got me enamored with everything old, everything gracious, everything beautiful.”
West laments, as many do, that the modern world seems inclined towards the creation of the infinitely disposable, the easily-discarded, the mass-produced and the mundane.
“I think that’s why I like trying to revitalize that attitude, the attitude of beauty, the attitude of functionality,” West said. “The Victorians had something for everything. If you’ve ever seen the way they lay out their tables … there was an instrument or something for every pickled olive or whatever. It was all functional … beauty is fine, but if it’s not functional … it’s got to either stir you emotionally, physically or mentally. It’s got to have a purpose.”
West is an optimistic woman, possessing of the same abundant warmth and soul that pervades the cloister of collectibles that spans the whole of her store. Aided by a capable staff of loyal employees, West has established an expansive antiques store, large enough to stand beside any department store in town, while not losing any of that soothing charm that any small town antique shop can attest to.
“All the people that support us, that come in – I love my customers to come in and a lot of times I can tell if they’re stressed out,” West said. “They’ll come in and they’ll wave at me … and when they’re ready to leave they’ll say ‘thank you, I feel much better.’ That’s what I want … for people to come into this shop in whatever state they’re in and to come out having enjoyed themselves and to feel better.”
While modernity has seen new future antiques grow less commonplace, with few furnishings possessing the staying power of those made 100 years ago, West has noticed how the incoming generation has caught on to this, and there’s an upswing in young people taking an interest in furnishing their homes with antiques.
“It still amazes me … when I have the younger people come in, maybe they’re getting their new apartment or college or they just got married or something, they come in here to get their furniture,” West said. “It makes me happy to know that there are young ones out there who are like ‘no … if I’m going to put my hard-earned money into it, I want it to last.’ And that’s what they do.”
West has, with some 30 years invested into the community, earned a high level of trust and respect around town and the region.
“I am very, very fortunate because I know a lot of people and usually if somebody’s got a family member who has unfortunately passed away, they’ll call me,” West said.
They ask her to go through the house and see what she wants.
“I have first choice. A lot of times it’s some really amazing stuff,” she said, adding that she had just finished one such walk-through in Oakville and while it’s rare for her to buy whole houses out, she confesses she almost has, for the area is so rich in quality antiques.
And not just Texas or Beeville – she works with a blend of 70 vendors and she has antiques dealers who go as far out as New Mexico, Arizona and beyond to find quality Spanish and Mexican furnishings and more.
Full Circle Village, located at 1909 N. Saint Mary’s St. in Beeville, boasts an eclectic selection of antiques, vintage, resale and new items. Their immense stock includes furniture, home decor, jewelry, crafts, collectibles, fashion, art, accessories, comics, crystals, sage, incense, locally-sourced honey, jams and jellies and so much more. They even have a snack bar with fresh-baked goods.
Vendors are sought, with rental fees being less than $3 per square foot and a 10 percent commission on gross sales. Contact Karen West at 361-362-3732. Full Circle Village also hosts events the first Saturday and Sunday of the month, with coin shows, jewelry sales, sidewalk sales and more.