The Beeville Art Museum is reviving its summer adult workshop programs starting with a clay workshop taught by local clay artist Tonya Hunter.
Hunter’s clay workshop, which has already filled to capacity, will be a two session workshop. The first workshop will be held on June 25 and will introduce students to clay work. The second workshop will take place on July 9 and will focus on glaze application and properties.
While the clay workshop has already filled to capacity, the Beeville Art Museum plans to hold more workshops over the year, though the subject and dates of these future workshops are still being decided.
“We hope to have two other adult workshops throughout the year,” said Corlie Weed, the assistant director for the Beeville Art Museum. “We will have a different variety of things. Not clay related necessarily. We do different mediums and different contracted artists.”
Attendees to the adult workshops must be 18 or older to participate.
The Beeville Art Museum held their last adult workshop in the summer of 2021, however their last clay adult workshop was in February 2019.
“We are ecstatic,” said Weed. “It’s really nice to get back into the swing of things and have such a variety of age groups. We do things from toddler to adult here. Through our resident outreach, we even do our senior adults when we go to the nursing facilities.”
Weed is proud to be able to give workshops to all age groups, as the Covid-19 epidemic limited their workshops in recent years.
Weed already has ideas on what future workshops will focus on. Ideas include jewelry making along with future clay workshops.
The Beeville Art Museum keeps the public notified of its events through its Beeville Art Museum Facebook page. Once a workshop is announced, further information will be provided through this page. Space in workshops put together by the Beeville Art Museum will be limited.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•