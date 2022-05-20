Ruffling cards and clinking chips are coming back to Beeville as the local Boys & Girls Club hosts its annual Casino Night on June 4. The event is designed to cover the club’s programming and operating needs.
“It’s the chance we give to the community to contribute to the club that serves Beeville,” said John Corkill, the director for the Beeville Boys & Girls Club. “... The whole idea behind a Boys & Girls club is to provide a positive place where kids can come in and enjoy themselves while also being able to learn and develop.”
The Beeville Boys & Girls Club notes that it only does one big fundraiser a year instead of small fundraisers throughout the years. In 2021, Corkill said that after expenses, they had raised $30,000.
“We like to do one big fundraiser,” said Corkill. “A great night, a great event for a great cause.”
This is Corkill’s seventh Casino Night. While he cannot recall when it exactly began, he does know it has been going on yearly for over a decade.
At the Casino Night, attendees will be able to play Texas hold’em, blackjack, roulette and craps. They will also be able to play on slot machines. Each ticket that an attendee purchases is good for a set of chips. If for any reason they lose all their chips or would like to buy more, they can buy another ticket at the venue. Each ticket costs $50.
At the end of the night, attendees can cash their chips in for raffle tickets, with more chips being worth more tickets. The more chips they cash in, the better chance they have of winning something in the raffle drawing.
There will also be food at the event catered by Hattie and Hazel’s. An open bar will also be serving beer, wine, mixed drinks, soft drinks and water.
During the Casino Night, there will also be a live and silent auction. Corkill is still seeking items from the community to feature in the auctions.
“(We) are going around and just kind of talking to business owners and folks that may have vacation properties they are willing to donate a weekend to,” said Corkill. “... All those different items put together are what helps the event raise the money that we need.”
Among the items that are going to be featured in the auction are a couple of pistols, a condo stay in South Padre, a whiskey wagon and a lottery ticket tree.
Along with attendees, Corkill is also seeking sponsors for the event. There are four tiers of sponsorship at $1,000, $500, $250 and $100. The deadline for these sponsorships is May 16.
Those interested in sponsorships or tickets can call 361-358-6520.
