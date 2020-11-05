Beeville City Hall move-in finally underway

BEEVILLE – There has been increasing activity around Beeville City Hall and the adjoining Beeville Police Department in recent days as employees are preparing to reoccupy the structure that has been closed since July 2019.
“By the end of this month, we’ll be moved back into city hall,” said City Manager John Benson. “We’re moving in department by department.”
While the building appears the same on the outside, the interior is all new with walls that either have been painted or replaced and new carpeting and floor tiles. The improvements were necessary after a clogged water filter housing ruptured in a closet off the council chambers, causing extensive damage due to flooding and subsequent mold.
Also new and improved is one of two above-ground water storage tanks at the city’s 351 West Pumping Station. Benson said one of the station’s two twin 250,000 gallon tanks that exploded in March has been replaced and has been fully operational for about two weeks. Additional repair work at the pumping station is ongoing.
CARES grants
The city council held a special meeting Oct. 19, after which Benson said that a second round of Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Grants is being made available to firms within the city who incurred various expenses during the pandemic. Unlike the previous round, nonprofit and not-for-profit groups also are allowed to apply, in addition to businesses that have not already received assistance, he said.
But completed applications are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 29, so interested parties are urged to visit the city secretary’s office in the John C. Fulgum Event Center to pickup the application materials...
