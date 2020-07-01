Beeville City Hall to be ready by September

BEEVILLE – The end could be in sight for the long-awaited completion of the renovations to Beeville City Hall.
City Manager John Benson said June 12 that the project’s engineer, Tim Podanoffsky of Performance Services Inc., anticipated that both City Hall and the Beeville Police Department will be ready for employees to move back in “the first part of September.”
“They should be done with the work by the end of August,” Benson said.
It was July 2019 when a clogged water filter in a plumbing closet located off the city council chambers resulted in water flooding both the city hall and police department sides of the building located at the corner of North Washington and East Cleveland streets. The flooding resulted in extensive damage to walls, carpeting and tile floors. Those repairs have been completed, Benson said.
The building also was found to have significant mold, which Benson said an engineer determined was caused by heating, ventilation and air-conditioning units that left moisture in the air because they were oversized. The mold also was in the system’s duct work.
“PSI identified that the HVAC units at the police department, volunteer fire department, community center and the Boys & Girls Club are no longer efficient and needed to be replaced,” he said.
As a result, he said, the city amended its contract with Performance to include changing the duct work in the city hall and police department and to create a multi-zoned climate control system that will better control the temperature and moisture throughout the building. New HVAC units also will be installed at the police department and fire department.
As with the HVAC improvements, City Hall will be made more energy efficient by Performance’s upgrade of its current lighting. Benson said work is under way at that building, as well as in the police department, police training center, John C. Fulgum Event Center and the Boys & Girls Club to replace all fluorescent lighting with LED fixtures.
“The cost savings is paying for that cost,” he said.
Since the building flooded, those who normally operated out of the city hall side have worked out of temporary offices in the event center while the police department has been housed at its training center on West Milam Street. While Benson only came aboard with the city in February, he knows that employees have eagerly waited for things to return to normal.
“Even though I’ve only been here since February, I know everyone who has worked at the police department and City Hall is anxious to get back into that building,” he said.
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 361-358-5220, or by email at wgibbs@mysoutex.com.