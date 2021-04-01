The Beeville CTE Welding Program recently received a significant donation of welded fittings from Plains All American Pipeline. These welded fittings are used in the fabrication of pipe in facilities such as crude oil gathering, natural gas processing, refineries and pipeline construction.
“The A.C. Jones High School/Beeville CTE Welding Program would like to thank Plains All American Pipeline District Manager Kevin Bennett and Operations Supervisor Chase Nesloney for their effort in helping the Beeville CTE Welding Program with this donation,” said welding instructor Richard Beasley. “It is significant in helping to educate high school welding students when they receive a donation of this importance from a pipeline company like Plains All American Pipeline.”
Welding students at A.C. Jones High School are now benefitting from this diversified selection of welded fittings. Students are learning how to fit and weld these fittings to pipe as well as to other fittings. Instructors are using this opportunity to develop students’ pipe fabrication skills and pipe welding skills that are in demand in the oil and gas industry.
Pipe fabrication in the oil and gas industry is centered around isometric drawings and the ability to read isometric prints and understand required measurements to build a production facility. The welded fittings donated by Plains All American Pipeline will enhance the instructors’ ability to teach numerous aspects of pipe fabrication, and the students will gain hands on experience fabricating these fittings in a meaningful way.
“As welding instructors, Thomas Camacho, Elyssa Lauer and I are thankful and appreciate the donation we received from Plains All American Pipeline,” said Beasley. “These welded fittings will provide an abundance of practical pipe fabrication knowledge and will enhance the welding skills necessary to weld pipe and fittings to meet the rigors of welding codes and industrial pipe welding inspection.”