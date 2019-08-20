AUSTIN – Dr. Gerardo D. Quiñones of Beeville has been nominated by the South Texas Academy of General Dentistry for the Texas Academy of General Dentistry’s (Texas AGD) Texas Dentist of the Year Award. This award is considered the most prestigious honor a Texas dentist can earn.
Dr. Quiñones is one of only 15 dentists nominated for this year’s award. They and other nominees will be honored at the Texas Academy Awards on Friday, Sept. 20, during the Texas AGD’s annual Lone Star Dental Conference in Austin. Each nominee will be recognized and will receive an engraved plaque. The Texas Academy Awards will conclude with the announcement of the 2019 Texas Dentist of the Year.
“The Texas Dentist of the Year award honors a legacy of excellence, service and integrity within our dentistry,” said Jennifer Bone, DDS, MAGD, Texas AGD president. “Each nominee inspires us to give back and move the profession forward.”
Quiñones received his Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry degree from the University of Puerto Rico in 1984. His contributions to organized dentistry excel in his role as treasurer in the AGD South Texas, AGD Puerto Rico, and Colegio de Cirjanos Dentistas de Puerto Rico.
Having a passion for giving back to his community, Quiñones is an active member of the Coastal Bend College Foundation, Beeville Rotary and Habitat for Humanity. When working for corporate dentistry, he mentored recent graduates in Oklahama and Arizona. In addition, Quiñones helped lead study clubs for “My Dentist” corporate office in Oklahoma.