Everyone can think of someone who made a difference in their lives. More often than not, the name of a teacher comes to mind.
The Beeville Education Foundation knows the value of teachers. The charitable organization was created specifically to provide funds, services, and property to supplement the teaching and service functions of the Beeville Independent School District. On Sept. 22, the organization held its kick off event to raise funds to support another round of Grants to Educators and future foundation endeavors.
The evening provided a unique opportunity for community members to come together to support the foundation and its dedicated efforts to give back to educators.
Attendees enjoyed a musical performance by several members of the Moreno Junior High School Choir, under the direction of Mrs. Cara Luke. The students performed three songs, with the final song being “Better Place” by Rache l Platten. The lyrics shared the story of how the world is a“better place since you came along.” The meaning was not lost on the audience. The students enjoyed a standing ovation.
Travis Fanning, Superintendent of Schools for Beeville ISD, shared his gratitude for the teachers in the district and the impact that they are making daily in the lives of students. He noted the recent academic progress and how the district continues to work toward excellence.
He shared his appreciation for all who make a difference for kids, noting how each person in the room plays a role in the success of a child. He closed with sincere gratitude for the Beeville ISD Board of Trustees, campus principals, the Beeville Education Foundation and the donors and community who stand alongside each of them in their collective efforts to build a better Beeville through educational excellence.
Keaton Wright, one of the foundation’s first donors, returned to the event to share why he believes so strongly in the organization’s work. Introduced by his second-grade teacher, Mrs. Bonnie Schendel, Wright spoke of how teachers like her made a difference in his life and helped guide and shape his path. He spoke about how having his own child gave him a greater understanding of the important role teachers play in the lives of children. He was grateful that he had some of the best teachers and knew that his child would benefit from the same. He hoped that the gift that he and his wife Miranda Wright gave to the foundation would help ensure this for many students, just like him.
Aztec Chevrolet shared the same sentiment, noting that there were teachers that drove its members’ success. The auto dealership announced its new initiative and partnership with the Beeville Education Foundation during the event. Its goal is to provide a portion of its automobile sales to its new Support Our Teachers campaign in Bee County.
This Support Our Teachers campaign will begin in October, and for every car sold at Aztec Chevrolet, a portion of the proceeds will go back to teachers and public schools in Bee County.
Residents will see evidence of this gift in classrooms across the county. The foundation and Beeville ISD are truly grateful for this commitment to teachers. At the close of the event, Aztec Chevrolet and the Aztec Family presented a special gift of $1,000 to launch this new initiative. Look for the bright yellow license plate holders, reading Support Our Teachers on Aztec vehicles beginning in October, designating that vehicle as part of the Support Our Teachers campaign.
The foundation will host its first marquee event, a sporting clay shoot, March 25, 2023. Garrett Tindol shared the foundation’s plan for the event and invited all to save the date. Details will be shared throughout the coming months regarding opportunities for teams and sponsorships.
The Beeville Education Foundation and each and every one of its donors is backing Beeville ISD in innovative and engaging ways, funding futures for all. The foundation is working hard to continue to fund the tools that shape the Beeville ISD story through the continuation of the Grants to Educators program. Applications will be available in October with grants awarded in December. Look for unique experiences to blossom in the spring as Beeville ISD teachers implement these new tools for the benefit of all students.