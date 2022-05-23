The Beeville Education Foundation (BEF) shared its love for Beeville ISD teachers, making history in the process, awarding the charitable organization’s first-ever grant awards.
The inaugural award presentation was held during the district’s Professional Development Day, Feb. 14. The BEF board surprised educators with 10 grant awards for 11 teachers from across the district, awarding $29,972.07 in funding for teachers to pursue innovative projects and secure educational tools and software that will enhance student engagement and learning.
BEF board member Ralph McMullen shared, “We are blessed to be able to do this for our Beeville ISD teachers. They have so many creative ideas that will help our students. They share their passion for education and their students every day, igniting young minds, inspiring learning in new, innovative ways. Our foundation is proud to be able to support the efforts of our teachers. This is money well spent.”
Cesar Galaviz of A.C. Jones High School was called to the stage as the first grant award recipient, earning $2,875 for a choir music library enhancement that would allow students to experience new and innovative musical selections to extend learning beyond the current library, moving them into the 21st century, providing opportunities for content explorations and mastery.
A.C. Jones High School colleague Cindy Lopez was presented with an opportunity to improve the physical art spaces and surfaces that students use to create. BEF awarded Lopez with $2,875 to provide equipment that would allow students in grades 9-12 to enhance their creative abilities in all art mediums with the enhancement of art surfaces conducive to, and appropriate for, various art materials.
The benefits of music education are immense and highly beneficial to students, one the BEF felt was important to encourage, awarding $1,098.81 to Justin Johnson of R.A. Hall Elementary, to purchase drums to help students boost creativity, develop social skills, and enhance academic performance, all of which support a child’s cognitive development.
Enhancing creativity to encourage independent thinking, the BEF funded $1,824.85 to Erin Knowlton of Hampton-Moreno-Dugat Early Childhood Center (HMD) to purchase a light table that will enhance skills development in new and exciting ways by using light and colors that are naturally attractive to students, allowing them to use manipulatives that will help lengthen attention spans. This will encourage creativity, and inspire independent thinking.
Research shows that sensory play builds nerve connections in the brain’s pathways which lead to the child’s ability to complete more complex learning tasks. The BEF awarded a grant to support this research, supporting language development, cognitive growth, fine and gross motor skills, problem solving skills and social interaction. Sonia Rivas of HMD was awarded $3,000 to purchase sensory paths that will be placed in common areas to allow students to build connections in the brain that support sight, touch and sound, in learning.
Digging a little deeper into the benefits of sensory integration, the BEF was excited to fund and looks forward to the benefits of a sensory room, proposed by HMD’s Jessica Arvizu, in the amount of $4,826.71, the largest grant awarded during this first round of awards. The sensory room is a space for students to de-escalate when needed, in a safe, private space with guided use. It also offers students the opportunity to practice fine and gross motor skills development that perhaps a typical classroom can not provide to a young child with special needs. A fully equipped sensory room would allow teachers the tools to provide a space to serve the needs of all students and their individual needs, allowing every student the opportunity to be self-sufficient and grow from the sensory room experience.
R.A. Hall Elementary’s Meredith Collier was awarded a grant in the amount of $4,817 to build and support tangible and visual manipulatives to equip math stations in the classroom. These manipulatives will support independent learning and reinforcement of skills for second graders as they move through math stations and small group interventions, with the goal of closing the achievement gap.
Third graders at R.A. Hall will also benefit from enhanced manipulatives as a result of a grant in the amount of $781.94 awarded to Stephanie Monjaras and Jessica Burkett. The teaching pair values the hands-on and interactive learning tools that help students better understand these skills and plays a positive role in student growth.
Continuing the focus on engaging interventions to promote student learning and success, the BEF funded $4,069 to Nicole Bialkowski to implement literacy stations to build and promote successful readers and writers. Literacy stations provide teachers the opportunity to address the diverse range of student needs, in individual or small group settings, working with manipulatives and lessons specific to reading and writing.
One of Beeville ISD’s goals is to provide innovative programs and access to environments conducive to learning. When students have structured time in the learning day to move, run and play, especially in the outdoor setting, even on bad-weather days, students are able to focus their minds and better control their behavior throughout the day. To support these efforts at HMD, the BEF awarded Bethany Costilla a grant in the amount of $3,803.76, to provide students with an area enhanced with exciting new equipment that will encourage students to move their bodies and reset their minds for the classroom.
Each of these BEF funded grants focuses on the needs of teachers and the students they serve.
Bee ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning shared, “Beeville ISD students will benefit greatly from the generosity of our foundation and their donors, providing our teachers with the unique tools they need to best support our children so they are better equipped to meet and exceed their individual goals, enjoying the success and pride that comes from personal learning and growth. We are extremely grateful to the Beeville Education Foundation for their love and support of our students, our teachers and our schools. The support provided by our community serves to strengthen our schools and students.”
These grant awards were made possible through the generosity of the BEF’s founding donors, another history-making group, donating a record amount in the first year of existence. This is unprecedented for many start-up philanthropic groups like the foundation. The group shared their appreciation of their $10,000 Diamond Donors and $5,000 Platinum Donors during the event, honoring: Keaton Wright, Diamond Donor; and, Brannon & Tracy Brooke, Diamond Donors; Aztec Auto Group, Platinum Donor; Lou Adele May, Platinum Donor; and, Tindol Construction, Platinum Donor.
BEF board member Pete Martinez remembers when the creation of the foundation was emerging as an idea. He reflected on the pride he holds for his fellow board members and inaugural donors who brought the foundation to life, moving the idea forward to ensure the encouragement and support of Beeville ISD teachers.
“I am so grateful to all who supported the mission of the Beeville Education Foundation – to support our teachers, our treasures,” shared Martinez. “As a community, we can continue this tradition by donating and sharing the funding that will provide teachers the tools to support students in the best ways. Each one of our board makes this a priority for our students, our teachers, our schools and our community.”
Energized by the grant awards and the opportunity to back teachers in new ways, the Beeville Education Foundation welcomes donations from Beeville and surrounding communities. Trojan alumni are encouraged to be part of the organization’s efforts to support current Trojan teachers and the district that provided foundational educational excellence for their own success while enrolled as students. Current teachers and staff are invited to join in employee giving, ensuring that their work to provide excellence for today’s students can continue to grow, providing opportunities for future students for years to come. To become a proud donor, or to learn more about the Beeville Education Foundation’s efforts, visit www.beevilleef.com.
Information provided by Patricia Pawlik-Perales, Beeville ISD director of communications and foundation