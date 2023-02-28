Master Naturalist Karen Benson will be one of the featured speakers at the annual Beeville Garden Club Table Show February 24. She will be presenting “Know the Birds by Their Songs”.
“You do not need to have binoculars to identify birds,” Benson stated. “In fact, you don’t even have to see them. You can learn to identify birds by their songs and calls.”
“Harmony at the Table” is the theme of the Beeville Garden Club’s 2023 table show, which will be on Feb 23 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Prosperity Bank lobby. The show will feature table decorating ideas, refreshments, door prizes, raffle items, a local artisans’ market and bake sale. Money made will be used to support garden club projects.
Benson’s presentation will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, but the Thursday show has plenty of big names to draw you in. Gwen DeWitt, master gardener and floral designer, will be showing the “Basic Steps for Creating a Floral Arrangement” on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 1:30 p.m. Attendees will be guided into making their own floral arrangement.
Dewitt will help participants design floral topiary design kits, available at minimum charge. There are 15 kits available and those wishing to reserve a kit can do so by contacting DeWitt at 361-358-9473. Leave your name, number and a message.
Background music will be provided by club member Diane La Roche. The Bee Garden Club meets the third Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. September-through-May at the meeting room of Simmons Bank, and membership is open to those interested in joining.
Thursday morning will see the Moreno Jr. High Male Choir present solo performances starting at 9:30 a.m. Friday the girls from Moreno Jr. High will do their solo performances, starting at 10:15 a.m.
Admission to the garden show is free and the public is urged to attend. Prosperity Bank is located in downtown Beeville at 100 Washington St.