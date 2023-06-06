Christus SPOHN hospital in Beeville is seeking to grow its ranks, continuing to provide top-tier medical services despite losing some key personnel recently.
While the loss of an OB/GYN surgeon has reduced the number of surgeries and baby deliveries from last year, the hospital and its new president, Michael Perez, are being forward thinking so as to continue providing a robust range of services to the local area, without requiring Beeville patients to have to go out of town for care.
“We want to continue to be the front door of care for Beeville or the surrounding area,” Perez said.
Despite the loss of their OB/GYN, the hospital is in the final stages of a plan to continue to provide more of those services in the area, and they intend to reveal that plan as soon as it is ready for the public.
They are also openly recruiting for general surgery, trying to get some surgeons on staff. They’ve had some come through, there are several candidates who are interviewing over the next few weeks and Perez is hoping to ultimately hire two surgeons, but for now they aim to get a new general surgeon into the area and to work by the end of the year. That’s a quick turnaround, but Perez assured a gathering of Chamber of Commerce members that they’re being judicious in which candidates they pursue.
“We’re being very selective when we’re looking at who we are recruiting, to make sure that it meets their expectations, that we meet their expectations,” Perez said.
The community-at-large and especially the Chamber of Commerce is a big part of how they will meet those expectations and how they can recruit top-tier talent that wants to settle in small town America.
“If we can put our best foot forward, which we always do, and make sure we do a good job at that, that really helps us,” Perez said. “Besides recruiting the surgeon/physician, we have to recruit the spouse and family. When they meet community members they feel comfort and are more likely to move to this area because they have made a connection with the community.”
Beeville’s hospital has over 160 staff members, one hospital location and two clinics in-town, with 30 physicians on staff and 69 staffed beds. It provides a range of services, from treating strokes to saving lives during a heart attack. They provide acute care services, general medicine and care for general illnesses.