Beeville is honky tonkin’ once again

BEEVILLE – It is once again possible to go out for a beer or a glass of wine in Beeville. But bartenders are not telling patrons to belly up to the bar just yet.
That is because under the guidelines approved by Gov. Greg Abbott, customers are not permitted to “loiter at the bar or in commonly trafficked areas and should remain seated at tables inside the bar.” Each of the tables only are allowed to seat up to six people and no more than 25 percent of the bar’s listed occupancy is allowed inside the establishment.
Bars and similar establishments were permitted to reopen for in-person service May 22. In downtown Beeville, T’s Honky Tonk opened at 3 p.m. Travis “T” Tindol, whose nickname is the inspiration for the business’ moniker, said that the bar closed at midnight March 20 due to the state-mandated COVID-19 lockdown.
Tindol said the family business, which will celebrate nine years in October, stayed closed for eight weeks. The regulars longed to be back at the bar.
“I get texts all the time, ‘When you gonna open?’” Tindol said. “People see me in a restaurant, ‘When you gonna open?’ I would say, ‘Talk to the governor.’”
While T’s resumes its normal schedule of being open Thursday through Saturday nights, things are not the same due to social distancing rules. Seats around the bar are roped off with caution tape, and there are tables around the perimeter of the dance floor.
“You can’t even walk up to the bar and order a beer,” Tindol said. “You have to be seated before they will serve you. I told the girls they won’t be bartenders until this is over; they’re going to be waitresses.”
The state’s minimum standard health protocols discourage activities that enable close human contact, such as dancing.
“Because of the seating requirements, I’ve got tables and chairs on the dance floor around the edge of it,” Tindol said. “I’m not going to tell our customers they can’t dance if they want. They’re adults.”
In addition to dancing, people come to T’s to watch sports on TV. But because of the coronavirus emergency, no professional sports are currently being played. But guests still can enjoy the house specialty T’arita or what Tindol says is “the coldest beer in Texas” at 29 degrees.
The excitement was building ahead of their reopening for Tindol and the bar’s three bartenders.
“They’re ready,” he said. “They were ready a month ago. Bartenders are people (persons) anyway. They’re anxious to see their customers.”