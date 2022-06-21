Beeville ISD’s board of trustees has opened the process for naming new district facilities and programs, the district announced earlier this month.
The board is accepting nominations for the naming of the district’s new elementary magnet academy, the new A.C. Jones High weight room and the health professions magnet academy.
The policy for the process is available on the district’s website at beevilleisd.net. The online nomination form is also available on the district’s website.
The policy states that all schools will be named for: Distinguished, historical personage (local, state, and national heroes or heroines); distinguished educators (local, state, or national); deceased prominent local citizens or educators; local, state, or national historical events or places; the street on which the school is located, the subdivision surrounding it, or other descriptive geographical location; building function.
The policy also states that supporting data as part of the nomination should include a “succinct description of the nominee’s contributions, why these are important, and any pertinent history that should be considered.”
A subcommittee will review the nominees and present no more than three to the full board for consideration for each facility.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•