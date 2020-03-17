Beeville ISD classes not resuming until April 6

In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Beeville lSD will be closed for two weeks following Spring Break.
“All school-related activities, including UIL athletics, will be suspended during this period,” according a news release from Superintendent Dr. Marc Puig. “Schools and offices will re-open on Monday, April 6.”
“Information regarding alternative methods of instruction and student access to meals and snacks during this extended closure of buildings is forthcoming.
“Thank you for doing your part for the overall health and safety of our Beeville community.”
See our March 26 edition for more on the school’s temporary closer and efforts to disinfect the buildings.