Students in Beeville ISD Career & Technology Programs competed in the 2023 SkillsUSA State Competition at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi at the close of March, excelling in a variety of areas. Here is a look into their honors and accolades:
Felony Traffic Stop:
Jordan Gonzales and Elijah Smith – 1st place team (State Champions)
Welding Fabrication:
Corbyn Garza, Aerik Trevino, Aaralyn Del Bosque – 4th place team
3D Visualization and Animation:
Caleb McMullen and Mathew Quintero - 6th place team
Building Search:
Bianca Carrizales, Jerry Delgado, Robert Rosas, Vladimir Espinoza - 8th place team
Restaurant Service:
Mariah Camacho - 8th place
Heidi Wood - 11th place
Cosmetology:
Arabella Gutierrez – 10th place
Welding:
Hannah Gutierrez – 11th place
Commercial Baking:
Eldonette Chancellor - 11th place
Dasani Alvarado - 16th place
Barbering:
Derek Velez – 11th place
Angel Alba – 12th place
Culinary Arts:
Maggie Seger 14th place
Ryne Espinoza 18th place
Nail Care:
Leighana Soliz – 16th place
Mireya Del Fierro – 18th place
Esthetics:
Isabelle Rodriguez – 19th place
Job Exhibit – Other:
Gabriella Molina - Blue Ribbon
Job Exhibit - Digital Illustrations:
Kayli Best - Blue Ribbon
Caleb McMullen - Blue Ribbon
Ava Parsons - Red Ribbon
Ashley Burris - White Ribbon
Clifton Nichols - White Ribbon
We are grateful to the following Beeville CTE instructors, who trained and supervised the state competitors in their respected areas:
Roland Rodriguez – Law Enforcement
Richard Beasley, Thomas Camacho, Elyssa Lauer – Welding
Anna Marina Garza – Multimedia
Chef Richard Jones – Culinary
Gloria Landreth, Eloy Reyna – Cosmetology