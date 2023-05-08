Students in Beeville ISD Career & Technology Programs competed in the 2023 SkillsUSA State Competition at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi at the close of March, excelling in a variety of areas. Here is a look into their honors and accolades:

Felony Traffic Stop:

Jordan Gonzales and Elijah Smith – 1st place team (State Champions)

Welding Fabrication:

Corbyn Garza, Aerik Trevino, Aaralyn Del Bosque – 4th place team

3D Visualization and Animation:

Caleb McMullen and Mathew Quintero - 6th place team

Building Search:

Bianca Carrizales, Jerry Delgado, Robert Rosas, Vladimir Espinoza - 8th place team

Restaurant Service:

Mariah Camacho - 8th place

Heidi Wood - 11th place

Cosmetology:

Arabella Gutierrez – 10th place

Welding:

Hannah Gutierrez – 11th place

Commercial Baking:

Eldonette Chancellor - 11th place

Dasani Alvarado - 16th place

Barbering:

Derek Velez – 11th place

Angel Alba – 12th place

Culinary Arts:

Maggie Seger 14th place

Ryne Espinoza 18th place

Nail Care:

Leighana Soliz – 16th place

Mireya Del Fierro – 18th place

Esthetics:

Isabelle Rodriguez – 19th place

Job Exhibit – Other:

Gabriella Molina - Blue Ribbon

Job Exhibit - Digital Illustrations:

Kayli Best - Blue Ribbon

Caleb McMullen - Blue Ribbon

Ava Parsons - Red Ribbon

Ashley Burris - White Ribbon

Clifton Nichols - White Ribbon

We are grateful to the following Beeville CTE instructors, who trained and supervised the state competitors in their respected areas:

Roland Rodriguez – Law Enforcement

Richard Beasley, Thomas Camacho, Elyssa Lauer – Welding

Anna Marina Garza – Multimedia

Chef Richard Jones – Culinary

Gloria Landreth, Eloy Reyna – Cosmetology

