Beeville ISD employee arrested after incident

Beeville ISD swiftly handled an incident between an employee and student that resulted in the employee’s termination and arrest.
Laura Hackney was arrested on May 18 for charges of injury to child, elderly individual or disabled individual with intentional bodily injury, a third degree felony; and terroristic threat, a Class B misdemeanor.
A letter to parents from Hampton-Moreno-Dugat Early Childhood Center Principal Annette Sanchez dated May 18 surfaced on social media from a confused parent wondering what took place.
The letter stated:
“On May 12, we received a report that an HMD employee engaged in conduct that does not conform with our standards of conduct. This individual was quickly placed on leave and an investigation was initiated promptly. The district immediately reported the allegations to the BISD Police Department and Child Protective Services. This behavior does not meet our standard of excellence in supporting and serving our students; therefore, BISD no longer employs this individual.”
BISD Director of Communications and Foundation Myra Barrera declined to disclose information regarding the employee and student due to the ongoing investigation.
“At this time, we can share that the former employee has been terminated,” said Barrera. “It is our understanding that this person has been arrested and charged. BISD PD is conducting the investigation.”
Barrera said no other information regarding the incident or charges was available due to Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and confidentiality.
Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones of the Bee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Hackney was processed through the county jail on May 18 and was then released on May 19.
