Special to the Bee-Picayune
Beeville ISD is hosting its first-ever BEE Well Health & Wellness Day, Monday, February 20, 2023.
On this day, there will be no school for students and all offices will be closed. This special day was added to the school calendar to be used as a health and wellness day for BISD staff. Staff will have the opportunity to use the day to schedule appointments for health care, spend quality time with family, or spend the day at home enjoying a favorite activity, spending time outdoors, or even running errands around town.
To make it better, and to share their appreciation for all that the Beeville ISD team does, the community is providing some amazing opportunities for discounted services and goods.
A list of local businesses who will be helping us enjoy our BEE Well Health & Wellness Day will be provided on February 13, via an email to all BISD Staff, on our district website, and on our district social media channels. Local businesses who participate will simply ask employees to show their Beeville ISD staff ID badge to take advantage of their perks. What a generous gift from our community! We are grateful for the numerous ways our community supports us.
If your business would like to support our BEE Well Health & Wellness Day, simply reach out to our district Communications Department at (361) 358-7111,Extension 1013, or by email at communications@beevilleisd.net.