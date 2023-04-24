The A. C. Jones chapter of the Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) attended the TAFE Teach Tomorrow Summit at Kalahari Resort in Round Rock, TX, March 2-4, 2023. TAFE is a statewide co-curricular Career and Technical Student Organization created to allow young men and women an opportunity to explore the teaching profession. Attendees to this three-day conference included members of TAFE, which consisted of approximately 2,800+ students, interested in becoming educators. The conference gave these students the opportunity to meet others from around the state with the same interests, gain an understanding of what it takes to be a successful college student, and learn the skills necessary for becoming a successful educator.
“I believe the most impactful part of the Teach Tomorrow Summit is that our students experienced a conference with nearly 3,000 other students from across the state of Texas who are passionate about becoming educators of tomorrow,” TAFE Instructor Sarah Viertel said in a statement. “Several TAFE students competed in multiple competitions, attended breakout sessions that focused on exploring the teaching profession and what it takes to be a successful college student, and they spoke to representatives from colleges and universities from across Texas.”
Fourteen students from ACJHS, who qualified earlier in the year at the Area contest, competed at the TAFE State competition. Those students were Kalea Cantu, Mireya Del Fierro, Leighton Flores, Nathan Foitek, Gabriella Gonzalez, Mikayla Lopez, Lila McFall, Melina Ramirez, Rhianna Ramon, Natalie Rodriguez, Tempist Rodriguez, Clara Roznovsky, Jozannah Suniga, and Anthynea Szumigay.
“The value of a good teacher cannot be overstated, and the demand continues to rise,” Viertel said. “This program is inspiring students to have a heart and passion for shaping the next generation and making a positive influence on the lives of others.”
Eight students qualified for the Educators Rising National Conference, June 29-July 2, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. One student, Gabriella Gonzalez, qualified in two events. These are the students and their events.
Interactive Bulletin Boards (Elementary) – Gabriella Gonzalez & Mireya Del Fierro
Teacher Created Materials (Elementary) – Gabriella Gonzalez
Children’s Literature K-3 – Mikayla Lopez & Rhianna Ramon
Creative Lecture (TED Talk) – Anthynea Sumigay
Ethical Dilemma – Clara Roznovsky, Nathan Foitek, & Melina Ramirez
“All of the competitions require our students to present to judges whether it involves a project or a presentation,” Viertel said. “Deep, careful thought about the intricacies of the objective, the modalities, and how best to present concepts to children are perfected in preparation for competition.”
Another ACJHS TAFE Team walked the stage with a Gold Award at State. That was the Parliamentary Procedure Team, consisting of: Clara Roznovsky (Team President), Lila McFall, Gabriella Gonzalez, Mireya Del Fierro, Natalie Rodriguez, Tempist Rodriguez, and Jozannah Suniga.
TAFE recognized and celebrated 120 students who declared Education as their major at over 50 different universities. Two students participated in the Signing Event. Gabriella Gonzalez declared her intent to pursue Education at Coastal Bend College and University of Houston – Victoria, and Jozannah Suniga declared her intent to pursue Education at Texas A&M University – Kingsville.
Sincere thanks to CTE Instructor Sarah Viertel for contributing this story.