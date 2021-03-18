Congressman Filemon Vela announced Feb. 26 that more than $4 million in grant money had been awarded to several airports in Texas’ 34th District by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration.
Valley International Airport in Harlingen and Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport both received more than $1.5 million in funding, while five smaller regional airports received either $9,000 or $13,000.
The Beeville Municipal Airport and the Kenedy Regional Airport both received $9,000.
Port Isabel-Cameron County Airport and Weslaco Mid-Valley Airport both received $13,000, while the Kleberg County Airport received $9,000.
“For nearly a year, airports have suffered substantial revenue losses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Vela. “It is important that they receive this much needed assistance to ease the financial burden they have endured. These funds will also provide the resources needed for travelers to have a safe and sanitary experience when traveling.
“I will continue working with federal and local entities in order to ensure airports receive the necessary support they need throughout this public health crisis.”
The funds are part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriates (CRRSA) Act, which was included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2020, and provides nearly $2 billion in federal grant funding to support airports affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
