Two Beeville residents are opening up their front porch, inviting neighbors and citizens to join them in celebrating the eight annual international Play Music on the Porch Day. Jim Stevenson and his wife Beverly Stevenson will be celebrating on Aug. 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Play Music on the Porch Day was started by Los Angeles artist Brian Mallman in 2013. It is designed to encourage musicians of all backgrounds to play music from their own porches. The event has been celebrated in over 70 countries and 700 cities.
Jim has been advertising the event on Facebook while also passing out flyers to his neighbors. Initially, he heard of this worldwide event on Facebook. Jim and Beverly are music leaders at Faith Lutheran Church. At first, Jim was skeptical, assuming they had to pay to register their city as a participant of the event. Jim was surprised to find that registering Beeville was as simple as just declaring it on the event’s website.
“It was just an idea that in this crazy world we live in with everything that’s going on,” said Jim. “What would happen if everyone stopped for a day and played music? I thought ‘man. That’s a pretty cool idea.’”
After discussing it with Beverly, he registered the city as a participating city. Jim noted that some countries restrict and censor the kinds of music its citizens can listen to. Jim wished to be a part of an event celebrating the diversity and freedom that music can represent.
Jim has been writing music and playing instruments since he was 16. Beverly is a classically trained music teacher at Texas Lutheran College. Jim noted that they have been playing music practically all their lives.
Jim and Beverly look forward to meeting their fellow neighbors and citizens out on their porch on Aug. 27. Food will be provided by the couple while supplies last. Jim and Beverly encourage those in attendance to bring whatever instruments, charis and drinks they want to the event.
“We hope that people will come and enjoy the music,” said Jim. “We hope that some people will bring some instruments and that they’ll want to play the songs. It’s just an evening for music and fellowship and for people to just have a good time and relax and kind of forget the world’s problems, political concerns and all the things that seem to filtrate our life every day. It’s all about having a good time and it’s all about the music.”
Jim has stated that regardless of how the event goes, he plans on playing music out on the porch during next year’s international event.
“It’s such a neat event and we just want to keep participating in it,” said Jim.
Jim and Beverly’s will be hosting the event at 1205 N. Fowler St. They have made clear that the event is not designed as a fundraiser. There will be no charge or fee to join the festivities.
“We just want people to come join us and have a fun evening and enjoy the music,” said Jim.
