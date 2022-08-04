Beeville Main Street has begun hosting its own back to school drive for the children of Beeville. This drive is primarily designed to gather clear backpacks and clear handbags for all Beeville Independent School District schools in accordance with BISD’s new clear bag policy.
Beeville Main Street Director Melissa Sanchez is working with Andrew Dominguez, one of the managers at the Dollar General located at 1207 South Washington Street. Dominguez’ store is assisting by hosting a drop off bin at his location.
While BISD is already supplying students with such materials, Sanchez and Dominguez are aiming to give BISD teachers excess supplies for their supply closets.
“... that way when the children run out of school supplies, they have that to back them up and to resupply them so the burden is not on the teachers as much, nor on their parents,” said Sanchez
Main Street Beeville is accepting all school supplies in addition to clear backpacks and handbags.
The two supply boxes will be located at city hall at 400 North Washington Street and at the southern Dollar General.
This drive will continue until Aug. 8. After that day, the collection boxes will be removed and the collected supplies will be taken to the schools. Originally, the final day for donations was Aug. 7, as stated on the Beeville Main Street Facebook page, however, Sanchez made the decision to extend it for the tax-free weekend.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•