A Beeville man remains in custody on a single charge of murder after authorities say he killed his mother last week.
Joe Gabriel Perez, 35, was arrested and charged with a single count of murder in the death of 55-year-old Juanita Saldivar.
According to Bee County Sheriff Alden Southmayd, sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call on Jan. 5 about a woman who had been found dead in her home on Houlihan Street in Blueberry Hill, just outside of Beeville.
Deputies discovered Saldivar deceased on the floor of her residence, and her death was quickly ruled a homicide after an initial investigation.
Investigators from the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division and the Texas Rangers identified Perez as the lone suspect.
He was arrested and booked into the Bee County jail.
Perez was arraigned Jan. 7 and is being held on a $1 million surety bond.
