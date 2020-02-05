Beeville man charged with attempted murder

BEEVILLE – A city resident is facing the possibility of up to life in prison for his alleged role in a 2016 beating that nearly killed a woman.
Jesse Gene Gonzalez, 49, was indicted Jan. 14 by the Bee County Grand Jury on a charge of attempted murder.
According to the indictment, Gonzalez on or about May 23, 2016, “did then and there, with the specific intent to commit the offense of murder” of the victim by “stomping or kicking on or about the neck or head” of the victim.
Gonzalez’s charge was enhanced to a first-degree felony because of a 1991 conviction in Live Oak County for burglary of a habitation. He remains free on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
Gonzalez, along with these defendants, were arraigned Tuesday:
• Jasmine Barcenas, robbery, $10,000 bond
• Christiella Castaneda, robbery, $10,000 bond
• Mark Hudson, theft of property worth $1,500 or more with two prior thefts, $5,000 bond
• Ignacio Guzman III, theft of property worth $1,500 or more with two prior thefts, $5,000 bond
•Regina Delarosa Gonzales, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, $2,000 bond
• Elijah Nichols Gonzales, evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, $10,000 bond
• Jonathon Hernandez, evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, $5,000 bond
• Andrew Miguel Madrigal, first degree aggravated sexual assault, $250,000 bond
• Reynaldo Garcia Maldonado, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, $10,000 bond
• Johnny Ramirez, aka Juan Ramirez, driving while intoxicated third or more, $7,000 bond.
