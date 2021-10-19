A Beeville man has been charged in the Sept. 29 incident involving the deaths of several Mathis FFA animals.
Matthew Ray Suniga, 30, has been charged with multiple felonies, including six counts of cruelty to livestock, two counts of cruelty to non-livestock, one count of criminal mischief and one count of burglary.
According to the Mathis Police Chief Scott Roush, investigators with the Mathis Police Department interviewed a person of interest on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the cruelty to livestock incident that took place at Mathis High School.
“During this interview, a confession was obtained,” Roush said.
“As a result, criminal charges have been filed in this case.”
A statement posted onto the Mathis High School Facebook page the same day, stated that several students had lost their Ag projects due to the incident which took place in their Ag barn, and other student’s animals are having to receive additional veterinary care.
“We want to thank everyone who has shown interests in providing donations,” the Facebook post stated. “We are at (a) point that we can safely say that if any student who has faced loss wants to show an animal; we are able to cover and make it happen. We appreciate the donors.”
Multiple warrants were issued for Suniga’s arrest, and the 30-year-old was arrested Oct. 6.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•
