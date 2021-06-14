A single vehicle crash in Live Oak County resulted in the death of a Beeville man.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently investigating the fatality that took place at 7:55 a.m. on May 30 10 miles east of George West.
DPS officials said, James Wayne Menn, 65, was driving a Ford F-150 while traveling west on U.S. Highway 59.
According to DPS, the driver was not wearing his seat belt and failed to maintain a single lane. He then veered off the roadway and struck a tree on the front passenger door.
He was transported by ambulance to Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville, where he died at approximately 11:45 a.m., said DPS officials.
