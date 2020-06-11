SKIDMORE – The Texas Department of Public Safety continues its investigation into a crash that killed a motorcyclist from Beeville.
According to DPS spokesman Sgt. Nathan Brandley, the preliminary investigation revealed that 55-year-old Ernest Barrera of Beeville was traveling south on U.S. 181 at approximately 1:24 p.m. June 10 on a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Barrera attempted to make a right turn on to State Highway 359 West.
A 2001 Monaco Coach Motor Home, towing a 2006 Nissan Xterra, was being driven north on U.S. 181 and was coming to a stop at the highway’s intersection with S.H. 359.
“The driver of the Harley-Davidson failed to control his speed in the curve onto S.H. 359 and struck the front left tire of the motor home,” Brandley said.
Barrera was pronounced dead at the scene, Brandley said. The man driving the motor home was not injured.