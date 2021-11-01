The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Bee County.
At approximately 7:53 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, DPS was notified of the crash, which occurred about 9 miles southwest of Beeville on FM 796.
According to a statement released by Sgt. Nathan Brandley, the preliminary investigation of the accident revealed that the driver of a Honda 120 motorcycle had been traveling northbound on FM 796 when he struck a cow, at which point the driver was ejected and a Ford Focus struck the driver.
The driver, later identified by officials as Beeville resident Randall Denton Worley, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials are still investigating the crash.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•