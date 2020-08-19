Beeville man leads police on miles-long chase

BEEVILLE – Officials say a city resident is charged with leading officers from three agencies on a miles-long chase.
Police have been investigating a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred at Blake Fulenwider Ram Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Blake Fulenwider Ford in Beeville. Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department said officers received reports of property being stolen from six vehicles at the Dodge dealership on North St. Mary’s Street and one from the Ford dealership on West Houston Street. Some of the vehicles were part of new dealer inventory while others had been dropped off for service.
Bridge said an employee at the Dodge dealership noticed some suspicious activity and jotted down the license plate number of a two-door gray Pontiac. Officers had been on the lookout for the vehicle for four days before Patrolman John Berry, who was en route to an unrelated call Aug. 2, spotted the Pontiac at 10:35 a.m.
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 361-358-5220, or by email at wgibbs@mysoutex.com.