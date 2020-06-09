CORPUS CHRISTI – A 48-year-old Beeville man will spend the next 33 months after being convicted of destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.
On June 9, U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos sentenced Brian Dale Robinson, who pled guilty Nov. 21, 2019. His prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release. Robinson was further ordered to pay more than $12,000 in restitution to Naval Air Station (NAS) Corpus Christi.
Robinson on Oct. 7, 2019, was at a gas station in Beeville when he spotted a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck with its engine running. He entered the vehicle without permission and drove straight to Corpus Christi. There, he attempted to gain unauthorized access to the NAS by crashing through the gate. However, the vehicle became inoperable after it struck the barricade. Robinson fled on foot into the base, but was arrested by security personnel.
The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert D. Thorpe Jr. prosecuted the case.