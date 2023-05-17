A son of Beeville served his nation with distinction, joining the U.S. Navy some 33 years ago and retiring a decorated commander beloved by his men.
Manuel “Manny” Sanchez came to Beeville in 1980, when he was in 5th grade, and claims the city as his hometown, living here until he joined the Navy in May, 1990. After his recruit training, he attended Aviation Maintenance Administration “A” School. Later, he earned his commission as an Ensign, a Bachelor of Science in Technical Management from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and a Masters of Engineering in Technical Management from Texas A&M.
Among his many career highlights was his work as maintenance officer with the highly-decorated Blue Angels, serving at last as executive officer for the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Lemoore, assuming command in October of 2021. He turned over the helm in February of 2023.
The length and breadth of his service was expounded upon by those who served above and below him, with commanders and fellow officers and crew from across his years in service attending the ceremony. He was presented a shadow box, and expressed his gratitude to both his fellow sailors as well as his loving wife and family.
Vice Admiral Dan Dwyer was the presiding officer and guest speaker. He recalled Manny’s determination to join the service, driven by a desire to provide a better life for his family. At that time, prior to leaving Beeville, Dwyer said Manny was looking for any opportunity to build a career for himself – he even applied to be a magician on a cruise ship.
Dwyer reflected on how close Manny came to choosing a very different destiny.
“He went down to the recruiter, he was going to join the Army,” Dwyer said. “But the Army recruiter wasn’t there … the Navy recruiter told him ‘you don’t want to join the Army, you want to join the Navy. They love magicians in the Navy!’”
Meanwhile, his application to be a magician had gone through.
“What he didn’t know was that the cruise ship called and talked to his mom. And his mom said ‘well, he’s down (at the recruiter’s office) to join the Navy. And the lady on the cruise ship said ‘don’t tell him I called, let him join the Navy, it’s a much better job.’ So, he almost had a career as a magician,” Dwyer said, adding: “But Manny throughout his 33 years was a magician. In everything he did, in every assignment, in every person he met with.”
Sanchez thanked the love and support of his family and extended family for the success he’s had, recalling stories from the breadth of his service, and concluding that:
“Besides the love of my life, I owe my whole career and life … to the Almighty God.”
Sanchez retires a decorated officer, with personal words including three Meritorious Service Medals, seven Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals and various unit and service awards. He was awarded the Helicopter Strike Maritime Wing, Pacific Senior Maintenance Officer of the Year in 2018.