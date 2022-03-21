After a long search process, the new Beeville chief of police has been announced.
Kevin Behr will begin his first day on the job on April 4. Behr has been a law enforcement officer since 1980. Most recently, he was chief of police for the Coastal Bend College police department.
Behr was born and raised in Beeville and is looking forward to bringing his decades of experience to the town he grew up in.
“I was very very fortunate to be chosen,” said Behr. “I’m very flattered. This is one of the coolest moments of my life. I mean, who gets to really be the chief of police in their own home town? For that I am very grateful.”
Behr wishes to engage with the public at large and plans to remain transparent as they fight against crime in a humane and objective manner.
“I’m very excited at the opportunity to take over this really great agency,” said Behr
While the process took longer than initially expected, Behr is happy to have been Beeville’s final selection.
John Benson, the Beeville city manager, selected Behr due to his relationship with other law enforcement entities that the city of Beeville works with. While the other candidates also boasted a long career in law enforcement, Behr’s professional relationship with these entities would allow him to hit the ground running.
“We can build on that in our current relationship and build on that as one of our goals for the department,” said Benson.
Benson also noted that the selection process took longer than expected. With hindsight,Benson points to many situations that hampered the search for a new police chief. Among them was the need to hire a firm for a national selection process.
Once there were four finalists, Benson said he had anticipated one of the four to set themselves apart from the others in terms of experience and quality.
“That didn’t really happen,” said Benson. “They all rose together though ... nobody clearly separated themselves. They all had different qualities that they brought to the table and that just took some time for me to digest and work through that.
“... I look forward to having him start here and lead our police department to bigger and better things, continuing to move our department forward and work with the community,” continued Benson.
Behr is being paid $85,000 per year by the city of Beeville.
