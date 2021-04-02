Beeville-opoly adds local twist to classic board game

Board games have long been an inexpensive means of entertainment for families or groups of friends wishing to pass the time.
One game in particular, Monopoly, has remained a favorite since its popularity began sweeping the nation in the 1935. While the name and various distinctive elements remain trademarks of Hasbro subsidiary Parker Brothers, the concept of the game play became public domain in the 1980s, said Mike Schulte of Cincinnati, Ohio-based Late for the Sky Productions. The company manufactures Beeville-opoly, which instead of a board with locations related to early 20th century Atlantic City, New Jersey, takes on a Beeville feel.
Late for the Sky has been producing board games at its plant for the past 35 years, Schulte said. For the past four years, it has concentrated on “-opoly” games based on small towns nationwide.
“We work with Walmart on the regional level across the United States,” he said.
Schulte said that when creating its board games, his company researches the unique, pride-building aspects of the towns, such as their parks, festivals, and chamber of commerce websites to find out about businesses and entertainment venues that have been community mainstays.
“For the most part, a lot of people have been happy about (Beeville-opoly), and people are proud of where they are from,” he said. “And it’s a game everyone has been familiar with and has played before.”
Beeville-opoly has been available for purchase at Beeville’s Walmart Supercenter since July 2019, Schulte said. Since then, the store has made four orders of the game, with 300 units each. The Walmart Supercenter’s General Manager William Palmer said Beeville-opoly, which sells for $19.98, continues to be a steady seller.
“Everybody’s been excited,” he said. “There’s a lot of pride in the community.”
Palmer, who has worked previously in other Walmart stores, said he had worked previously with Late for the Sky on some of the company’s other -opoly games and that he was impressed with the company’s due diligence in creating an authentic product. Palmer said he has enjoyed playing his very own Beeville-opoly game.
“It’s Monopoly,” Palmer said. “Instead of Park Place and Boardwalk, they have our landmarks.”
Among the sites included are the Bee County Courthouse, Coastal Bend College and the Beeville Country Club. Schulte said Beeville is one of almost 100 Texas cities to have its own -opoly game.
“Texas has been a popular state for the -opoly games,” he said. “People there are proud of where they’re from; everyone can understand the game, and the $20 price tag isn’t unreasonable.”
Schulte said Late for the Sky’s goal is to create games for every American city that has a Walmart store. The company has also started making -opoly games for Canadian cities.